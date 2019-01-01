Free radio streaming software for Windows, Mac & Linux.
v1.4.0
1-1-19
Improvements 🎉
* Scrolling station name (#15, #39 thanks @probonopd & @kekukui )
Bug Fixes 🐛
* Fixed error message that sometime appears without a reason * Fixed slider links * Fixed duplicates stations (#34, thanks @farindk & @probonopd)
v1.3.5
27-12-18
Improvements 🎉
* Added support to playlist files (M3U/PLS/M3U8 - Thanks @kekukui) * Added Kosovo flag (Thanks @RosettaStonedb) * Refactoring stations display (reduce code complexity) * Added the ability to copy station website URL to clipboard (Thanks @kekukui) * Added button to clear search field (Thanks @kekukui) * Added AppImage support (32/64bit)
Bug Fixes 🐛
* Fixed search issues (#13, #9 Thanks @farindk & @bakman2) * Fixed stop streaming when closing odio (Mac only - Thanks @snowyfox) * Fixed automatic updates on MacOS and Windows
v1.1.0
09-11-18
Improvements 🎉
* Added Linux support * Added "Quick Play" to list view (Thanks @kgoldmann) * Added social icons
Bug Fixes 🐛
* fixed bug with the error message in stations profile * fixed incorrect display in small window (Thanks @sorokin0andrey) * fixed splash screen where the logo & text was not centered