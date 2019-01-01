Release Notes

Improvements 🎉 * Scrolling station name (#15, #39 thanks @probonopd & @kekukui )

Bug Fixes 🐛 * Fixed error message that sometime appears without a reason

* Fixed slider links

* Fixed duplicates stations (#34, thanks @farindk & @probonopd)

Improvements 🎉 * Added support to playlist files (M3U/PLS/M3U8 - Thanks @kekukui)

* Added Kosovo flag (Thanks @RosettaStonedb)

* Refactoring stations display (reduce code complexity)

* Added the ability to copy station website URL to clipboard (Thanks @kekukui)

* Added button to clear search field (Thanks @kekukui)

* Added AppImage support (32/64bit)

Bug Fixes 🐛 * Fixed search issues (#13, #9 Thanks @farindk & @bakman2)

* Fixed stop streaming when closing odio (Mac only - Thanks @snowyfox)

* Fixed automatic updates on MacOS and Windows

Improvements 🎉 * Added Linux support

* Added "Quick Play" to list view (Thanks @kgoldmann)

* Added social icons

Bug Fixes 🐛 * fixed bug with the error message in stations profile

* fixed incorrect display in small window (Thanks @sorokin0andrey)

* fixed splash screen where the logo & text was not centered