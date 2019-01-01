Say hello to odio

Free radio streaming software for Windows, Mac & Linux.

v1.4.0
1-1-19

Improvements 🎉

* Scrolling station name (#15, #39 thanks @probonopd & @kekukui )

Bug Fixes 🐛

* Fixed error message that sometime appears without a reason
* Fixed slider links
* Fixed duplicates stations (#34, thanks @farindk & @probonopd)
v1.3.5
27-12-18

Improvements 🎉

* Added support to playlist files (M3U/PLS/M3U8 - Thanks @kekukui)
* Added Kosovo flag (Thanks @RosettaStonedb)
* Refactoring stations display (reduce code complexity)
* Added the ability to copy station website URL to clipboard (Thanks @kekukui)
* Added button to clear search field (Thanks @kekukui)
* Added AppImage support (32/64bit)

Bug Fixes 🐛

* Fixed search issues (#13, #9 Thanks @farindk & @bakman2)
* Fixed stop streaming when closing odio (Mac only - Thanks @snowyfox)
* Fixed automatic updates on MacOS and Windows
v1.1.0
09-11-18

Improvements 🎉

* Added Linux support
* Added "Quick Play" to list view (Thanks @kgoldmann)
* Added social icons

Bug Fixes 🐛

* fixed bug with the error message in stations profile
* fixed incorrect display in small window (Thanks @sorokin0andrey)
* fixed splash screen where the logo & text was not centered
v1.0.0
04-10-18

Celebrating 🎉

Public beta release
